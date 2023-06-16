Lake Street Capital Raises Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $40.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PSTG. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Price Performance

NYSE PSTG opened at $37.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average is $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,254.08, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.21. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $37.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,553. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 121.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Pure Storage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.