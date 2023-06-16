Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Lakeland Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

LAKE stock opened at $12.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.54 million, a P/E ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.46. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46.

Lakeland Industries Dividend Announcement

Lakeland Industries ( NASDAQ:LAKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAKE. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 30.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 241,376 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 69.9% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 528,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 217,286 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 20.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 514,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 88,535 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 6.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 32,311 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries in the third quarter valued at about $341,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. It operates through the Domestic and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire-retardant rated rainwear, and fire-retardant protective clothing.

