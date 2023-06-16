Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Buys Shares of 30,867 Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 78,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the period.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $14.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

