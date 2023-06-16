Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Invests $634,000 in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,347,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 263,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92.

