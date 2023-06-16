Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFEM stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.47. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.