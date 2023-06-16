Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Takes $276,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.