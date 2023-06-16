Lego Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $9,000.00 Billion (LEGO)

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 46.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 16th. One Lego Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lego Coin has a market cap of $9,000.00 billion and $48.09 worth of Lego Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lego Coin has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lego Coin Token Profile

Lego Coin’s launch date was April 20th, 2022. Lego Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lego Coin is www.legocoinlive.com. Lego Coin’s official Twitter account is @legocoinlive and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lego Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “LEGOCOIN ($LEGO) is a social meme token with goals to contribute in social and creativity movement all around the world through your favorite toys: LEGO.TelegramWhitepaper”

