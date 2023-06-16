Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LEN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.56.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $120.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,555,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,255. Lennar has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $121.95. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.17.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 172.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.