Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Leonardo Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FINMF opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. Leonardo has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $12.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

