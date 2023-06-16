Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 433.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Liberty Global by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $17.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. Research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LBTYA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

