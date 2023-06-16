Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN) Short Interest Down 20.6% in May

Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,500 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the May 15th total of 203,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Lichen China Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LICN traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,850. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20. Lichen China has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $5.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lichen China stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.07% of Lichen China at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Lichen China

Lichen China Limited focuses on providing financial and taxation solution services, education support services, and software and maintenance services under its Lichen brand. Lichen China Limited is based in JINJIANG, China.

