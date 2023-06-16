Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Down 37.8% in May

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the May 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Life Healthcare Group Price Performance

LTGHY stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.88. 19,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,252. Life Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15.

Get Life Healthcare Group alerts:

Life Healthcare Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Life Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.73%.

About Life Healthcare Group

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which operates hospitals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Southern Africa and International segments. The Southern Africa segment focuses on hospitals, complementary services, and healthcare services. The International segment offers diagnostics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Life Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.