Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.03. 304,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,229. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.47 and its 200 day moving average is $71.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $57.77 and a 12 month high of $109.00.

Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $43.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.55 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $494,249.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,719.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $343,076.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $494,249.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,719.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $1,348,898. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

