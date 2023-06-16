Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) CEO Christopher L. Mapes Sells 89,030 Shares of Stock

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,034,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO stock opened at $196.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $196.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $898,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 935,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,137,000 after purchasing an additional 204,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LECO has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.17.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.