Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total value of $352,247.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,584.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total transaction of $352,247.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,584.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,795 shares of company stock valued at $21,180,395 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LECO stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $195.53. 55,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,084. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $197.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.96%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Further Reading

