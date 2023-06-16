Linde (NYSE:LIN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,180,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 2,097,006 shares.The stock last traded at $376.01 and had previously closed at $376.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.47.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $363.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.91. The firm has a market cap of $183.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,151 shares of company stock valued at $23,127,288. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 35,747.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after buying an additional 5,812,246 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 888.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after buying an additional 3,363,112 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Linde by 4,122.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,232,000 after buying an additional 3,038,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,187,106,000 after buying an additional 2,768,390 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.