Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $1,677.35 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 785,299,325 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 785,263,981.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0022517 USD and is down -14.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,187.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.