LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. decreased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 300.6% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LKQ in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Activity

LKQ Stock Performance

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,590 shares of company stock worth $255,050 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.60. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $59.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.38%.

LKQ Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

