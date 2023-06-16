LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Receives GBX 214 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 214 ($2.68).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LondonMetric Property Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON:LMP opened at GBX 175.12 ($2.19) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 184.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 182.72. The company has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.79. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of GBX 157.76 ($1.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 252.60 ($3.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

LondonMetric Property Increases Dividend

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.30. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,923.08%.

(Get Rating

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.