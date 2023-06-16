Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys 2,900 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.52% of Cabot worth $19,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 1,005.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Cabot by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cabot in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

NYSE CBT opened at $74.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.01 and its 200 day moving average is $73.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $83.74.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.33. Cabot had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

