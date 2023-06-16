Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,046,592 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 2.0% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $165,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $267,123,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,317,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 983.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 306,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 278,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,125,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $608,533,000 after purchasing an additional 269,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $195.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.18. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.09.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

