Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $46.85 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,256 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $46,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific stock opened at $205.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.49. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

