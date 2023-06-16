Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $7.77 Million Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.08% of Watsco worth $7,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Watsco by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $367.19 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $367.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $334.44 and its 200-day moving average is $302.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.14.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.