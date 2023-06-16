Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 133 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,030,000 after acquiring an additional 360,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $80.72 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

