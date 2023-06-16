Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 1,551 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $30,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accenture Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

NYSE:ACN opened at $323.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.56. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $325.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

