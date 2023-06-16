Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 2,712 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $1,291,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,937 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $61,290,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 334,990 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 107,617 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $149.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Barclays raised their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

