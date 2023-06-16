Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 27,224 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,001,949 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 27,224 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.2% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.09% of Starbucks worth $99,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $101.38 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.35 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.61.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

