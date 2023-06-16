Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Short Interest Down 38.7% in May

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the May 15th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 216.7 days.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Stock Performance

Shares of Luk Fook Holdings (International) stock remained flat at $2.91 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. Luk Fook Holdings has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $3.43.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Company Profile

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. It is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; wholesaling and retailing watches; electronic retailing of gold and jewelry products; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones.

