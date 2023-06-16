Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Gap Up to $56.40

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.40, but opened at $59.11. Lumentum shares last traded at $58.35, with a volume of 404,136 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on LITE shares. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $72.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

Lumentum Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $383.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $1,064,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 277,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after buying an additional 44,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $25,700,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

