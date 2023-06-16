Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUNMF shares. CIBC raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Trading Up 2.9 %

LUNMF opened at $8.27 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.58.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $751.34 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 8.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.63%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.