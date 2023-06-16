Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,724 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,724 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $138.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.29 and its 200-day moving average is $157.29. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $183.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

