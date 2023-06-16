Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Invests $1.25 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $95.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $95.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

