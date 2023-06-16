Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Makes New $209,000 Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,285,000 after acquiring an additional 77,464 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Securities reduced their price target on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.72.

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $463.85 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $418.70 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $514.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.28.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

