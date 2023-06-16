Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,560 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 1.1% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $73.46 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

