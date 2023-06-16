LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Bought by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. LXP Industrial Trust makes up approximately 1.5% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned 0.07% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,910,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 447.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,988,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,945,000 after buying an additional 2,442,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,573,000 after buying an additional 1,921,716 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 15.1% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,437,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,611,000 after buying an additional 1,366,775 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 119.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,476,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,685,000 after buying an additional 1,346,311 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $10.30 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.58%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.