Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading Down 9.8%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 765,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,044,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83.

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 216.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,406,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,337,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,116,000 after buying an additional 168,119 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,991,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,379,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 291,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

