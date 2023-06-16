LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Lowered to $81.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $84.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LYB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.28.

Shares of LYB opened at $91.79 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.41 and a 200-day moving average of $90.67.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

