LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Lowered to $81.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $84.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.76% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LYB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.28.
LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance
Shares of LYB opened at $91.79 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.41 and a 200-day moving average of $90.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)
- Cavco’s Ratings Upside, Cheaper Homes Alternative?
- Analysts Are Raising Price Targets on These 3 Large Caps
- Can Jabil Add More All-Time Highs In 2023?
- 3 Reasons Why Google Could Be The Big Tech Stock Of The Summer
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.