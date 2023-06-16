Magellan Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MGLLF) Trading 3.4% Higher

Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.76 and last traded at C$5.76. 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.57.

Magellan Financial Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.70.

About Magellan Financial Group

Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

