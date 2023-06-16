Magellan Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MGLLF) Trading 3.4% Higher

Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.76 and last traded at C$5.76. 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.57.
Magellan Financial Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.70.
About Magellan Financial Group
Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magellan Financial Group (MGLLF)
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
- Surgical Centers, Med-Tech Stocks Up On Pent-Up Surgical Demand
- Is NexTier-Patterson UTI Deal A Sign Of More Consolidation Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.