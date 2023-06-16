Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.20. Approximately 1,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 428% from the average daily volume of 373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

Mahindra & Mahindra Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72.

About Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited provides mobility products and farm solutions in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Hospitality, Real Estate, and Others segments. It offers parts and assemblies for aerospace and defense sectors; passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; watercrafts; motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand; and road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

