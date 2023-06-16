Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $19.57 million and $37,484.51 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00018245 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00018672 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015611 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,541.18 or 1.00005058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000544 USD and is down -3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $52,288.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.