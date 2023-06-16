Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLACW) Short Interest Down 36.7% in May

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLACW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of MLACW remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. 7,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,796. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malacca Straits Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition stock. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLACW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 303,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,000.

