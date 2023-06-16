Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Up 32.8% in May

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,600 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the May 15th total of 370,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Mammoth Energy Services Stock Performance
TUSK opened at $4.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39. Mammoth Energy Services has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $210.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.74.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $116.32 million for the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.
About Mammoth Energy Services
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.
