Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance

LOAN opened at $4.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $57.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.59. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $6.14.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Bridge Capital

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.75%.

In other news, CEO Assaf Ran acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,598,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,015,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 10,319 shares of company stock valued at $51,361 over the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Bridge Capital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 145,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 21,577 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 215,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 19,792.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,651,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,774,000 after buying an additional 10,598,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

See Also

