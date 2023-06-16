Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) rose 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 27,668,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 34,743,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MARA shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 5.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 16.22 and a quick ratio of 16.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.47 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 569.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 14,413.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 246,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,088 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 362,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 79,675 shares in the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.