Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,230,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 1,998,813 shares.The stock last traded at $13.73 and had previously closed at $13.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Maravai LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of -0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 21.36%. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,178,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,409,000 after buying an additional 3,618,369 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4,061.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,121,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,010,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,326,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 285.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,077,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,680 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

