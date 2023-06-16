Mark Weinswig Sells 2,462 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) CFO Mark Weinswig sold 2,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $13,934.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,854.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. Ouster, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $20.85.
Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.23 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 570.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ouster, Inc. will post -9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Chardan Capital cut Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
