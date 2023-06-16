Mark Weinswig Sells 2,462 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) CFO Mark Weinswig sold 2,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $13,934.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,854.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ouster Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. Ouster, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $20.85.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.23 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 570.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ouster, Inc. will post -9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ouster

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ouster by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after buying an additional 9,859,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,387,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,110 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,524,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,071,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $5,625,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Chardan Capital cut Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

