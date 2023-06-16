MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Insider Kevin M. Mcpherson Sells 2,000 Shares

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MarketAxess Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $280.21 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.11 and a 200-day moving average of $321.70.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKTX. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $288.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 13.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 287.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 67,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 49,939 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 21,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

