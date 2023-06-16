Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $182.67

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $182.67 and last traded at $182.36, with a volume of 516066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.54.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $90.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.