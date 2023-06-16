Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

Marvell Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marvell Technology to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,825,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,686,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of -326.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.51. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,087 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,905 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

