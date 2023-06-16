MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MCFT. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.17.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $533.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.75. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $166.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.21% and a net margin of 8.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

